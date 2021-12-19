DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating three locations after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Both Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, at least one person was shot on Knecht Drive in Dayton. Police did not release the name of the victim or say how badly they were injured.

A 2 NEWS photographer on the scene said that a victim was found dead by the intersection of North Main Street and Maylan Road.

Crews are also posted at the intersection of North Main Street and Siebenthaler Avenue. A section of North Main street has been closed to all traffic between Maylan Drive and Forest Glen Avenue.

No suspect has been named at this time. This matter is still under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we work to learn more about the incident.