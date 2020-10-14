One dead after car crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a pole at Paul Laurence Dunbar and Edison Ave. in Dayton. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Montgomery County coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, confirmed Jasmine McKinneyas passed away as a result of the accident. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
The Dayton Police Department is still investigating the incident.
