One critically injured after Harrison Township shooting

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- One adult male sustained life threatening injuries after a shooting in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Around 2:17 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to Harrison Township responded to the area of North Dixie Drive and Neva Drive on a report of a person shot, according to a release.

The victim, an adult male, was a located at a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The case is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

What Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations could indicate about reaching peak in cases

50th Annual Oktoberfest, Dayton Art Institute

The Senior Food Box Program, Keeping Elderly fed in Dayton

Push for horseless carriages after scary incident

Yale Ph.D. student coming up on $1 million in winnings in 27-day streak on Jeopardy!

More News