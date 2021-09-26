One critically injured after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- One adult male sustained life threatening injuries after a shooting in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Around 2:17 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to Harrison Township responded to the area of North Dixie Drive and Neva Drive on a report of a person shot, according to a release.

The victim, an adult male, was a located at a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The case is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.