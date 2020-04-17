One Bistro receives grant to provide meals to those in need

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One Bistro has received a $5,000 grant from the CareSource Foundation that will enable the pay-what-you-can restaurant in Xenia to feed more than 800 in need.

The Xenia Daily Gazette reports that the restaurant normally provides around 500 meals each month because of diners who pay it forward and sponsorships from donors and other organizations.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and under a statewide stay at home order when folks were losing their jobs, feeling lost, fearful and isolated, One Bistro was committed to continuing to feed our neighbors,” said One Bistro Board President, Denise Davis. “As we prayerfully moved forward in faith, you can only imagine our excitement when CareSource awarded One Bistro a $5,000 grant. Thank you, CareSource, for helping us provide hope, love and a nutritious meal to our neighbors in need, especially during a time of extraordinary uncertainty. Through your generosity, our cup runneth over.”

The CareSource Foundation provides grants to nonprofits who work to eliminate poverty, provide services to low and moderate-income families, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address social issues.