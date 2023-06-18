TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A female is in custody after allegedly stabbing a family member.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Trotwood Police were called to Chaplen Drive in Trotwood on Sunday around 8:25 a.m. for a reported stabbing. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a male who had allegedly been injured.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that a female allegedly stabbed the male, who is reportedly the male’s sister. The female was arrested by law enforcement, dispatch said.

The injured male was reportedly taken to Kettering Health in an unknown condition.