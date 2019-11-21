Breaking News
One arrested for OVI following crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested for OVI following a crash in Washington Township Wednesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:50 pm in the area of SR-48, near East Social Row Road, according to Regional Dispatch.

One other person was taken to the hospital, though the severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

