DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been arrested after crashing a car while attempting to evade police.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect fled, leading officers on a chase before the vehicle spun out near the intersection of Spinning Road and Oakdell Avenue.

One suspect is now in custody, dispatch said.

This incident remains under investigation.