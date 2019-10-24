One arrest made during Miami County sex offender sweep

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office performed their annual check-ups on sex offenders living in the county on Thursday.

25 law enforcement officials from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Adult Parole Authority, Covington, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy, and West Milton Police Departments assisted in the sweep, along with the Miami County Communications Center.

At the beginning of the sweep, there were 153 registered offenders in Miami County. All registered addresses were checked, with 99 being verified.

Four offenders were found to be potentially out of compliance. Reports and witness statements were taken and an investigation is underway. Charges will be filed if necessary.

One person was arrested for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

All remaining addresses will be rechecked between now and the end of the year by deputies.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.