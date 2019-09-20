One arrested after chase on I-75 begins in Miami County, ends in Shelby County

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was arrested after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase on I-75 that began with an attempted traffic stop in Miami County and ended in Shelby County, according to OSP.

Troopers attempted to pull over a silver 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for swerving on the road on I-75 just after 3 am. The driver took off from police, turned off the car’s headlights, and began driving at a high rate of speed, sometimes in excess of 100 mph.

Once in Shelby County, state troopers deployed stop sticks, which deflated three of the car’s tires, forcing the vehicle to get off at exit 90 and turn east on Fair Road, where it came to a stop. After a short foot chase, 28-year-old Dyllen Redding, of Dayton, was arrested.

The 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan was reported stolen from the Key Chrysler car dealership in Xenia where it was being serviced.

Redding was booked at the Miami County Jail and is facing charges including fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle impaired, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving in marked lanes.

The Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted OSP in the incident.

