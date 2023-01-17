DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On this day 143 years ago, Dayton mourned the loss of Patrolman Lee Lynam, the first Dayton officer to lose his life on the job.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Patrolman Lynam had arrested a man who was later released after being “told to behave.” The man then found Lynam at a cafe at 109 East Third St. and shot him. Lynam did not survive.

The suspect was later caught and sentenced to 10 years in prison, the memorial page said.

Lynam died just over ten years after the department itself was founded in 1867, according to the Dayton Police History Foundation. He is buried in Woodland Cemetary and Arboretum in Dayton.