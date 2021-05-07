‘On Our Sleeves’ movement raises awareness about pediatric mental health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mental health matters more than ever right now, especially for kids.

Dayton Children’s is determined to give this cause a voice by becoming partners in the national “On Our Sleeves” movement.

The campaign is all about educating families and advocates about children’s mental health so that no family struggles alone. For Stacy Hubbard, a transport and communications manager for Dayton Children’s, joining the movement is personal.

“I got a page on my active 911 app about a suicide by hanging 17-year-old girl at my address,” she said.

That is how she found out her daughter Courtney had died. She said Courtney started showing signs years after she witnessed her grandfather drown while trying to save her during a family vacation. “She would come downstairs crying to me mom. ‘I don’t know what happened. I don’t want to hurt myself, but I found myself out on the roof and I was going to jump.”

Dealing with anxiety and and depression after the accident wasn’t easy. Hubbard now joins her colleagues at Dayton Children’s in trying to break the stigma about pediatric mental health.

“This is an opportunity to talk about something that’s been taboo for generations. And if we’re not talking about then we are not accessing the resources needed to intervene early on in a child’s life,” said Nina Rains, a prevention specialist at Dayton Children’s.

Because kids don’t often wear their thoughts on their sleeves, the campaign aims to give them a voice and make sure every family has access to empower their children.

For more information movement for children’s mental health, click here.