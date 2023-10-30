MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg motel is being required to shut down.

The city of Miamisburg received a temporary injunction against Rodeway Inn, located at 185 Byers Road in Miamisburg, after filing a motion in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Miamisburg claims in the motion, the motel is constituted a “public nuisance.”

“The city was granted a temporary injunction allowing for the immediate closure of the Rodeway Inn due to its continued operation presenting an immediate and on-going threat to the health, safety and welfare of the community,” the release said.

In the release, the city says members of multiple departments will be assisting to “close and secure” the motel. Members assisting include individuals from the building, police and public works departments. The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU), social services and animal rescue organizations are also offering assistance.

Assistance is being offered to remaining occupants currently at the site for alternative accommodations.