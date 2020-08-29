Omega Music to temporarily close after employee becomes ill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Omega Music in Dayton reported Friday that it will be closing again to give employees the time to go get tested for COVID-19 after someone became ill.

Though the employee last worked Tuesday, several others were exposed to them.

The record store said that the person who is sick lives with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Omega Music said on Facebook that most employees are getting tested Sunday, which means they will open sometime next week.

Click here to place an order for some Record Store Day vinyls at 1 p.m. Saturday. Those orders would be available for pickup when the store reopens or they can be shipped.