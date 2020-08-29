Omega Baptist Church to help with voter registration, canvasing door-to-door

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Omega Baptist Church is holding its 2nd 2020 Drive Thru Voter Registration Drive and is asking residents to stop by so they can double check their registration status Saturday.
Volunteers will be there to help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. The church also plans to canvas door-to-door and asks anyone interested to join them.
Anyone who registers to vote with volunteers at Omega Baptist Church will receive a free COVID-19 kit from Premier Health.
