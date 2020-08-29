Omega Baptist Church to help with voter registration, canvasing door-to-door

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 28: Stickers sit on a table as Ohio residents cast their votes in person, per the specified qualifications, at the Franklin County Board of Elections headquarters on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio on the final day of the the Primary Election grab ‘I Voted’ stickers as they leave. The election which was postponed on March 17, is almost exclusively mail in or absentee. The only residents allowed to vote in person are those who are disabled, have no permanent residence, or who requested a ballot by mail but never received it. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Omega Baptist Church is holding its 2nd 2020 Drive Thru Voter Registration Drive and is asking residents to stop by so they can double check their registration status Saturday.

Volunteers will be there to help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. The church also plans to canvas door-to-door and asks anyone interested to join them.

Anyone who registers to vote with volunteers at Omega Baptist Church will receive a free COVID-19 kit from Premier Health.