Former Miami Valley police chief to lead new Ohio law enforcement recruitment office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine named a former Miami Valley police chief and current director at Cedarville University as the head of Ohio’s new Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment on Wednesday.

With 27 years of experience in law enforcement, Dr. Patrick Oliver is excited to serve as lead consultant for the new office.

“It’s a topic that I’ve researched, it’s a topic I teach to practitioners, and it’s a topic I’m very passionate about,” Oliver said.

Oliver will guide the office in creating best practices for law enforcement officer hiring, especially when it comes to minority and female candidates.

“There is a method to selecting well,” Oliver said. “We want to share that and talk about that and learn about that in this process.”

Oliver said this is a significant initiative by the state of Ohio because it is especially important to hire quality officers.

“Hiring of a law enforcement officer is the most important management function,” Oliver said. “That is because the quality of the law agency is reduced down to the quality of the officers they hire.”

Oliver said the office is still in the conceptual stage.

It will help law enforcement agencies through the selection process to recruit effectively, draw more diverse applicants, and identify what qualities to look for in an officer.

“Helping law enforcement agencies across Ohio to identify them, to select them, to retain them, that is exciting to me,” Oliver said.

Oliver is the director of the criminal justice program at Cedarville University.

He formerly was the police chief in Fairborn, Grandview Heights and Cleveland Metropolitan Park District.