Oldest living alumnus of Cedarville University celebrates 108th birthday

LONDON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Wednesday, the friends and family of the oldest living alumnus of Cedarville University held a birthday celebration for the 1934 graduate.

Geraldine Henry is turning 108-years-old. Faculty at Cedarville University said she’s always shown a desire to support students pursuing a career she gave her life to.

As a long-time supporter of the university, she established an endowed scholarship, the William and Cora Norman Henry Memorial Scholarship, in 1983 to honor her parents. The scholarship is for students majoring in elementary education. Students from Clark County are given first preference.

“She taught me how to live life and be respectful and kind,” said Cindy Gross, Henry’s friend and power of attorney. Gross met Henry when she was a young girl. Her grandmother lived across the street from Henry in London, Ohio.

Henry was born in 1913. She spent much of her life working as a teacher in Clark County.

She’s now been through two pandemics, world wars, the great depression, and so many monumental moments in Dayton history.

“She used to talk about the first people to get electricity. How exciting it was to get electricity. She had a lot of first to share with us,” said Regina Conley, a nurses aid at Sisters on Elm Nursing Facility where Henry has lived since 2014.

According to Cedarville, Geraldine is the oldest living alumnus of the University.

“Stories I’ve heard about Geraldine’s life and how she’s impacted students has been so encouraging,” said Roscoe Smith, the director of gift planning at Cedarville University.

On Wednesday, family friends showered her with love, 108 cards, and hand written letters from elected officials including one from Governor Mike DeWine.