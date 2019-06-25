Oldest Dayton DAV member to be honored by VA Medical

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The oldest member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Dayton is being honored Tuesday.

Edgar Moorman, 100, and a World War II veteran who was drafted in 1941, will be honored by the Dayton VA Medical Center with a plaque and ceremony.

Moorman has been a DAV member for 41 years. He served in the U.S. Army’s Ohio 37th Buckeye Division and remained in the Army throughout the duration of the war.

