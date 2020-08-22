Old Scratch Pizza reopens downtown location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Some businesses face new restrictions under Ohio’s stay at home order.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Old Scratch Pizza reopened their downtown location Tuesday after a team member’s positive COVID-19 test prompted a temporary closure.

On August 22, the company announced on Facebook that a team member tested positive for COVID-19. They wrote “despite all our best efforts working to exceed health and sanitation requirements, a day that we all knew was possible has come.”

They closed to allow ample time for cleaning and so other employees could be tested. Their Centerville location remained open through the downtown location’s closure.