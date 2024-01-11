Related video: Le Petit Show Coming to Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Old Scratch Pizza has locations in Dayton, Centerville and Beavercreek. Soon their pizza will flip in Troy.

Old Scratch Pizza celebrated its grand opening in Troy on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The team posted the special moment on Instagram, announcing that their new location is located at 19 E. Race St.

With the opening of this location in Troy, Old Scratch has four spots for pizza-enthusiasts to choose from across the Miami Valley.

Old Scratch Pizza in Troy will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.