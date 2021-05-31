Old Greencastle Cemetery holds ceremony on Memorial Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Memorial Day, Dayton’s oldest cemetery celebrated and honored the Veterans who gave their lives to protect The United States of America.

At Old Greencastle Cemetery, a ceremony was hosted by Sherman Camp Sons of Union Veterans of The Civil War.

From posting of the colors to speeches given on remembrance, the service highlighted the deep rooted history within the Cemetery. “The purpose of Memorial Day is to honor all people who’ve died in service to the United States, in America’s wars,” said Veteran Fred Lynch.

The ceremony comes days after Old Greencastle Cemetery was vandalized. “There were some tombstones broken. There were some grave markers knocked over. There were some larger tombstones that were pushed off the pedestals. I have no idea what motivated them. It certainly wasn’t patriotism,” said Lynch.

So far, no responsible parties have been named, but veterans ask people to remember the reasons that we have freedoms today.



