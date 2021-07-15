Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Museum announces its return

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) said Thursday its popular fall festival and fundraiser, Oktoberfest, will return to the museum grounds in 2021, taking place September 24–26. The annual Dayton tradition celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

“It was such a difficult decision last year to cancel Oktoberfest for the first time in the festival’s history,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “Going into the spring of this year, we were hopeful that Oktoberfest could return for its 50th anniversary, and today we are excited to announce that a full, three-day Oktoberfest celebration will take place on the museum grounds. As the DAI’s largest annual fundraiser, it will play a vital role in supporting museum operations as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Plans for Oktoberfest include the return of the Lederhosen Lunch and Preview Party on Friday, September 24, followed by Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 25, noon–11:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 26, noon–7 p.m.

“We look forward to welcoming the community back to the museum and grounds this fall, as we celebrate the festival’s long history,” said DAI Associate Board members and 2021 Oktoberfest Chairs, Liz Wolfe-Eberly and Peter Eberly. “It’s an honor to serve as the festival chairs and help plan for Oktoberfest’s 50th anniversary!”

The Dayton Art Institute is also launching its annual call for volunteers to assist with the festival.

Many different volunteer opportunities will be available at Oktoberfest 2021, including selling Oktoberfest mugs and t-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, staffing admission gates, serving as greeters in the museum, and assisting with family activities at the FamilyFest.

Those interested in volunteering must register through the Oktoberfest page on the Dayton Art Institute’s website, at www.daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.