OHTF1 team at Florida condo collapse to depart for Dayton Tuesday

Surfside, Florida (WDTN) – The Ohio Task Force team in Florida will be leaving the state Tuesday to depart for Dayton after aiding with search efforts in the condo collapse.

Task force spokesperson Phil Sinewe said the team has been demobilized as rescue/recovery efforts begin to wind down at the Champlain Tower site. Sinewe said OHTF1 will prep Monday to start their trip home Tuesday, with an expected arrival on Thursday at 3 p.m.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region,” said Sinewe. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team’s efforts.”

The team was activated for deployment on June 30 to the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Florida after the 12-story building collapsed on Thursday, June 24, killing dozens of people.