OHTF1 arrives in Louisiana, prepares for rescue and recovery efforts

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Louisiana Saturday to prepare for rescue and recovery efforts during and after Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

The task force said it is waiting to find out exactly where their help will be needed. OHTF1 said 45 members are staged in Lafayette, about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

Crews spent the day Sunday in Louisiana planning and getting all of their equipment ready. A spokesperson said that since their arrival, the team has been busy with briefings, logistical set-up and last-minute training.

The team will ride out the storm in Lafayette and will be prepared to move into action when requested.

  • OHTF1 Louisiana
    Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Louisiana Saturday to prepare for rescue and recovery efforts during and after Hurricane Ida’s landfall. (Photo/Ohio Task Force 1)
  • (Photo/Ohio Task Force 1)
  • (Photo/Ohio Task Force 1)

