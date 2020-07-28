OHSAA moving ahead with practice, recommendations for fall sports

Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) plans to move forward with sports programs scheduled to start in the fall, with practices slated to begin Saturday, Aug. 1.

The association said that it has sent surveys to school administration to assist in determining further changes that may need to be made for sports this fall. So far, it has released guidelines for:

OHSAA has also released general its “Return to Play Recommendations,” which are subject to change depending on future Ohio Department of Health (ODH) guidance for sports.

To read the full release, click here.