OHSAA announce next executive director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has announced its next Executive Director, Doug Ute, making him the OHSAA’s 11th leader in its 113-year history.

Ute is taking the position after spending the last 20 years as a school superintendent, including nine years at Marion Elgin Local Schools and the last 11 years at Newark City Schools. He also coached and taught at Noble Local Schools in eastern Ohio and Buckeye Central High School.

“I have always thought like a former coach and athletic director, and the OHSAA is where I want to be,” said Ute. “I am humbled to be selected by the Board of Directors for this position and join a great team at the OHSAA office.”

