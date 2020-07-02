Ohio’s new COVID-19 advisory system puts Montgomery County at a ‘Level 3’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The state of Ohio is utilizing a new color-coded Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System to indicate the severity of the COVID-19 situation in any given county.

The system has four levels determined by seven data indicators that identify the risk level for each county and a corresponding color code to represent that risk level.

Those indicators include:

New cases per capita: When the data show that a county has had an average of 50 cases per 100,000 people over a 2-week period, that triggers a flag for an increasing case rate. Using this data means the state is taking into account population of a county when monitoring case increases. Sustained increase in new cases: If the number of new cases in a county continually increases, that’s another indicator of virus spread. A county will be flagged for meeting this indicator if the data show at least a five-day period of sustained new case growth. Proportion of cases not congregate cases: Data showing more than 50% of new cases originating from non-congregate settings during at least one of the past three weeks will trigger a flag on this indicator. Sustained increase in ER visits: ER data will show the trend in the number of people who visit an emergency department with COVID-19 symptoms or a COVID diagnosis as a result of the visit. A county is flagged when there is an increase in such ER visits over a five-day period. Sustained increase in outpatient visits: This data set looks at the number of people visiting outpatient settings, including telehealth appointments, with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 symptoms. A county is flagged when there is an increase over a five-day period. Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions: When the numbers show at least a five-day period of sustained growth in the number of county residents with COVID-19 who are admitted to a hospital, the county will be flagged for meeting this indicator. ICU bed occupancy: This indicator looks at regional data for both COVID-19 and non-COVID use of ICU beds. A county is flagged for this indicator when the regional ICU occupancy goes above 80% for at least three of the last seven days.

ALERT LEVEL 2 (ORANGE): A county has triggered two or three of the seven indicators, and there is increased risk of exposure and spread. We have 28 #Ohio counties in this category. These counties are seeing cases that are growing in the community in the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/WDPPqGU9NU — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 2, 2020

ALERT LEVEL 4 (PURPLE): A county has triggered six to seven of the indicators, and there is severe exposure and spread. Stay home as much as possible. No counties are in purple right now. pic.twitter.com/HEQR4sB0DX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 2, 2020

Based on data available as of June 30, Montgomery County meets five of the seven indicators, which puts it at a Level 3 with very high exposure and spread in the area.