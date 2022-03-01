DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Biden put a spotlight on what he said are his administration’s many accomplishments while also acknowledging many challenges still ahead. Miami Valley experts believe Americans were only focused on a few specific topics, including Biden’s ongoing response to the crisis in Ukraine.

Highlights of Biden’s speech included his outline for diplomatic efforts addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He plans to fight inflation by asking companies to reduce their reliance on foreign supply chains and start producing more goods here on U.S. soil. And, Biden touched on his goals of lowering overall costs for American families, like medical leave, energy costs and health care premiums.

Regardless of the topic, local political science experts believe Americans right now are looking to see how the president is seen in the eyes of the world.

“It’s really important of how President Biden projects himself as an image,” said Director of Political Science Cedarville University Dr. Caleb Smith. “Right now, we’re watching real leadership in real time with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine. He’s on the front lines, wearing military uniform. There’s a really attractive leadership image and Biden is going to have trouble matching that. No one expects him to be 40 years old but I think people have been critical of how he’s approached leadership talking in public and he loses focus and vitality in speeches. If any of that crops up tonight can be truly disastrous for the president.”

Many of Ohio’s leaders reacted to Biden’s State of the Union address, some praising Biden’s actions while others condemning his speech.

“At home, the pandemic is receding and the economy is growing because of the American Rescue Plan, which got shots into arms, money into families’ pockets, and workers back on the job. And we’re just getting started,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

Congressman Mike Turner believes Biden took credit for some of Governor Mike DeWine’s achievements in Ohio.

“It was interesting to hear the president attempt to take credit for DeWine’s success of bringing intel to Ohio,” said Turner. “It’s going to be unbelievable growth for Ohio and congratulate DeWine for that and I was certainly disappointed the president tried to take credit for that.”