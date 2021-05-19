Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County seeking volunteers for new center

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s new Hospice House is recruiting volunteers for its new inpatient care center.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, volunteers will bring a hospitality cart to patients and families to help make them more comfortable during their stay. They will also stop at patient rooms to offer refreshments, coloring pages for children, and comfort items for patients, such as puzzles, magazines and stuffed animals.

“We’re looking for volunteers for our world-class Hospice House,” said Amy LeVan, director of Volunteer Services at Ohio’s Hospice. “They will greet patient families, assist them, and escort them to their loved ones’ rooms.”

The new facility will have 12 patient-care rooms, an interfaith chapel, spa room, private meeting spaces for families and a large family room. Patient rooms will have exterior doors that allow views and access to the outdoors.

The center, located at 3230 N. Co. Rd. 25A in Troy, is scheduled to open later this summer.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will hold small, socially distanced training classes in June and July for the new Hospice House volunteer positions.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and face masks will be required. After training, the new volunteers will start in August. Those interested must be older than 18 and have references. A background check also will be conducted.

For more information about volunteering at the new Hospice House, please contact Beth Shrake at EShrake@HospiceofMiamiCounty.org or (937) 335-5191.