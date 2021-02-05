Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County launches $2 million campaign

TROY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is well underway with its construction of a Hospice House to support the increasing need for end-of-life care in the community. To ensure that Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County builds a Hospice House that will support the community for future generations, the not-for-profit hospice has launched the $2 million phase of its building campaign.

The overall $12 million capital campaign includes support from individuals, corporations and foundations in Miami County and the surrounding area. Funds already raised and funds raised through this phase of the campaign will be used to cover expenses related to the construction of the new building and state-of-the-art equipment to furnish the facility. The new Hospice House is located at 3230 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

“Since 1983, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has been privileged to be a part of the community as its local not-for-profit hospice,” said Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We thank the Miami County community for helping us build a state-of-the-art facility to continue to serve patients and families in the area, regardless of their ability to pay.”

This new facility will have 12 patient-care rooms, an interfaith chapel, spa room, private meeting spaces for families, and a large family living room. Patient-care rooms will feature exterior doors that allow views and access to the outdoors.

The new Hospice House will allow for expanded capacity and a permanent home for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. The Hospice House will provide a home-like environment for patients with symptom management needs while receiving hospice care, as well as house the administrative offices to support the entire interdisciplinary care team. The new building also will have space for staff training and community support and education.

“Personally, and professionally, I have seen the care families receive from the staff and volunteers at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County,” said Tami Baird Ganley, board member of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “With our own freestanding full-service facility, we can better meet the needs of families in our community without them having to travel out of our immediate service region.”

When the board of directors discussed the design of the new Hospice House, many features were important to them. They wanted to have an inpatient facility with plenty of comfortable space for visitors to visit family in addition to an administrative building for the staff of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. They also wanted a design that reflects the beautiful, rural nature of Miami County; green space and water; ease of travel for families; and convenience and safety for the staff of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

“The quality of life near the end of life is greatly enhanced by hospice care for patients and their loved ones,” said Susie Wise, a board member. “The new Hospice House will provide beautiful, quiet settings with access to the outdoors and our pond.”

Bruns General Contracting is building the facility. As a not-for-profit organization, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is committed to being good stewards of its resources and donor dollars.

“We are working with Bruns General Contracting to build a state-of-the-art facility that meets our current needs and allows us to expand in the future,” Short said. “We’re committed to serving the community, our patients and our staff for years to come.”

For more information on how to support the construction of the new Hospice House, click here.