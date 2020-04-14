Ohio’s high court to hear arguments about Dayton gunman’s records

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts, the 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor who killed several people, including his sister, before he was slain by police. The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about Betts, who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police. The court made the announcement Monday, April 13, 2020. (Dayton Police Department via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police.

The court says Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is supporting release of the records, will share time for arguments. No date was immediately set.

Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws.