Ohio’s draft plan to reopen schools includes social distancing, face masks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An unofficial plan released by the Ohio Department of Education lays out what school may look like for K-12 students this fall.

“We’re going to have to be so flexible to get what the parents want,” said Lisa Woods, member of the state board of education.

The drafted plan outlines the educational, social, and health and safety guidelines required to reopen schools. It includes social distancing and a requirement that everyone on school grounds and using school transportation wear face masks.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli was one of 9 superintendents across the state to work on the plan. She says the changes proposed are necessary to help everyone learn and stay safe at the same time.

“I would like for it to go back to what it used to be but I don’t know that in the environment without some sort of vaccine or relief from the fear that we have about this virus that it would go back to normal,” Lolli said.

Lolli said many of the health and safety guidelines may be a challenge for students, but she added that it’s important to follow the recommendations of public health and Governor DeWine.

“We are a social body and when you come to school you want to see your friends you want to see your teachers. You want to get a hug and give a hug to a friend. Social distancing will be difficult especially with the younger grades but it would also be different and difficult for high school students because they’re very social as well,” she said.