Ohio’s Chief of Elections to answer questions during virtual town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is holding a virtual town hall to discuss the upcoming election and answer questions from session attendees.
The Zoom call will be co-sponsored by the Miami Regionals Office of Diversity and Multicultural Services and the Department of Justice and Community Studies.
Town hall will start at 7 p.m. The link to register can be found here.
