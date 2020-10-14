Ohio’s Chief of Elections to answer questions during virtual town hall meeting

Voter Postcard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is holding a virtual town hall to discuss the upcoming election and answer questions from session attendees.

The Zoom call will be co-sponsored by the Miami Regionals Office of Diversity and Multicultural Services and the Department of Justice and Community Studies.

Town hall will start at 7 p.m. The link to register can be found here.

