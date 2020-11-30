Ohioans weigh in on holiday travel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Some medical experts are concerned about what post-holiday covid data will show as Thanksgiving and Christmas are traditionally two of the top travel holidays.

Several families over this weekend have been sharing this opinions on what they did this Thanksgiving weekend and it’s been pretty split. Some families said they did travel out of state while abiding by CDC guidelines while others said they stayed home in fear of spreading the virus.”

“The pandemic has gotten so serious, Montgomery County is Purple Level 4,” said Montgomery County Resident Mattie Carter.

Families shopping in the Oregon District Sunday afternoon shared plenty of mixed emotions on traveling through Thanksgiving weekend. One family in particular said they stayed home in fear of spreading the virus to any relatives.

“I wouldn’t feel ok with myself if I was the reason someone else got really sick and you know, critically injured,” said Montgomery County Resident Nick Gerakines.

Health leaders told the Associated Press that they expect erratic testing numbers in the days followed after Thanksgiving due to testing sites having shorter hours. The results could show dips in coronavirus cases when in reality the surge may continue.

“I just hope that people don’t misinterpret the numbers and think that there wasn’t a major surge as a result of Thanksgiving, and then end up making Christmas and Hanukkah and other travel plans,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a professor at George Washington University and an emergency physician.

Other residents said they did travel out of the state, did not adhere to CDC guidelines but because they all already had covid previously.

“We didn’t wear any masks and we just kinda hung out and wasn’t for a super long time,” said Kilar Hughes. “My mom and I already had covid and everyone who came said they felt fine. We all just really wanted to spend time with our family and feel a sense of normalcy.”

Some families said they did choose to gather but their relatives got tested before visiting.

“My mom is a delivery nurse and she actually got tested three times the week before she came and it was all negative so she wasn’t really worried,” said Erin Lister. “Honestly time with my family means so much, you never know how much time is left and we were careful so I’m not worried.”