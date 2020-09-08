Ohioans reflect on Labor Day weekend amidst pandemic

"I can't imagine what others are going through right now."

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN)– “My heart goes out to those who weren’t as fortunate and hope that COVID can ease up a little,” said Springfield Resident David Amos. “Oh extremely thankful not just where I work but the kind of work that I do that allowed me to throughout COVID.”

Thousands of Americans are celebrating this Labor Day weekend unemployed due to the pandemic and say it feels very different than the years before.

“Super thankful to have job stability through this whole process because we did have a lot of friends that were affected, lost jobs, and pay cuts,” said Dayton Resident Amber Moore. “I’ve seen how hard it was for them for sure.”

Out at Young’s Jersey Dairy, families spent the holiday with one another but were reminded of grimmer times.

“Salary costs, lost programs and it really affected their families so it’s been sweet to walk through this time, incorporate faith into sports but it does paint a perspective of how to be grateful even in hard times,” said Moore.

For families that stayed employed, they encouraged others to keep searching for jobs and know the community is rallying behind them this Labor Day weekend.

“Just keep looking, these are crazy times but hopefully new opportunities are coming so we just need to be hopeful and be persistent to help our families.” said Columbus resident Deloris Little.