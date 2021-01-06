Ohioans over 65 encourage CDC guidelines, even after vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Governor DeWine said they’ve already set aside 100,000 vaccines to jumpstart the 1B group in the next two weeks but says the process is expected to take longer than the 1A group. One couple in Kettering who says they’ll be first in line.

“We both believe strongly in getting the vaccine and it’s the best way to move on and end the pandemic that we’ve been in but we’re not critical of anyone else’s choice,” said Jim Place, a resident of Kettering.

Jim and Joanie Place say they’ve had friends who got the virus and others who died due to complications. Even if they get the vaccine, they know getting back to normal won’t happen right away.

“I think we are realistic that it’s going to take time and we’re going to have to be cautious even once we get the vaccine,” said Joanie Place, a resident of Kettering.

At the end of January, Ohioans over the age of 65 who do not live in congregate care settings will be eligible to get their covid vaccine. Governor DeWine estimates there will be slightly under two million Ohioans that will be in that group so the process will take time.

“Unless that speeds up, we’re going to be a longtime going through 1A and then 1B,” said DeWine.

Other people who didn’t want to appear on camera told 2 NEWS that there were too many uncertainties around the vaccine to sign up right away, but others hope the vaccine might create a new normal.

“I believe it might be helpful, it seems like a good idea to do,” said Jim Niswonger, a resident of Dayton. “Get everybody to get it and maybe we can get back to normal quicker.”

The Place Family says they have family and friends who own businesses and want to support them again, but safely. So, they’re hoping the vaccine could help make that possible.

“We really don’t want to judge or give too much advice because it’s a very personal decision that people make to get the vaccine or not,” said Joanie. “Only time will tell, we’re going to jump right in and get it the day we can get it but at the same time, we see a tremendous argument for hanging back and wait a minute to see what the consequences are. Wherever you are on that spectrum, we respect that and we’re going to get ours right away though.”

DeWine says specifics on how to sign up for a vaccine will be coming in the next couple of weeks.