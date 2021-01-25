Ohioans 75 and older, those with severe disabilities eligible for vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio is moving on to another part of the Phase 1B vaccination plan.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, people 75 or older and those with severe congenital developmental or intellectual disabilities are now eligible to receive their first COVID-19 shot.

Gov. DeWine said vaccine supply is limited right now but more shipments are coming. He also said that as Ohio includes other age ranges, it does not mean vaccinations will be complete for the previous group.

It’s been one year since the Ohio Department of Health had to start reporting COVID-19 cases and one year since Wuhan, China went on lockdown.

