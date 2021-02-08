Ohioans 65 and older now eligible to receive vaccine, rollout continues for teachers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans 65 and older are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, Feb. 8 while vaccinations continue for local teachers and school staff.

The 65 and older group will be the largest one yet with 2.2 million people becoming eligible.

Several school districts in Clark County including Springfield City Schools will receive their vaccines during the week.

The district said nearly 80 percent of full-time employees said they will get the vaccine. The superintendent said it shows the staff’s dedication to the safety of their students and community.

The Clark County Educational Service Center is assisting in coordinating the vaccine rollout. The center said just under 3,000 Clark County school employees have shown interest in receiving the vaccine.

Montgomery County schools will also continue to get vaccinated during the week.

Additionally, Trotwood-Madison school staff will receive their first dose through a clinic with Premier Health. The school plans to bring students in pre-K through 5th grade back into the classroom next Tuesday.

The state said it will pause eligibility for vaccinations indefinitely following the week of Feb. 8 until Ohio’s oldest residents receive their shots.