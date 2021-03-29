Ohioans 16 and older eligible for vaccine Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The state is opening up vaccine eligibility to Ohioans 16 and older on Monday, March 29.

Several health departments opened up the vaccine eligibility early, but Monday is the official rollout.

Moderna, Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for people under 18.

People age 16 or 17 years old must have parent consent and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.