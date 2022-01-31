WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – A Woodstock woman facing multiple charges after the January 6 insurrection is scheduled to appear in her first jury trial at 10 am on Monday, January 31.

Jessica Watkins of Woodstock, Ohio is being charged with several crimes, The United States Attorney’s Office said, including Conspiracy, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Tampering with Documents or Proceedings.

Watkins was arrested on January 18, 2021, and indicted on January 21, 2021. The Attorney’s Office said she pleaded not guilty to all counts on February 12, 2021.

She is also said to be affiliated with the Oath Keepers, a group the Department of Justice describes as follows:

As alleged in the indictments, the Oath Keepers are a large but loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias. Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, they explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel. Members and affiliates of the Oath Keepers were among the individuals and groups who forcibly entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. –DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OFFICE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Groups of Oath Keepers and affiliates marched in “stack” formations and breached the Capitol grounds around 2:30 pm on January 6, the indictment alleged. Others involved remained stationed just outside the City in quick reaction force teams.

The charge of Seditious Conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the DOJ said.