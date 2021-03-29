Ohio Water Development Authority loans Miami Valley cities over $2 million for improvements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded cities throughout the state $11.9 million in low interest loans and grants to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, as well as improve overall water quality.

Cities in the Miami Valley received roughly $2.2 million in loans for improvements.

In March, the OWDA funded four projects in the Miami Valley with its Fresh Water Loan Program:

The Village of Covington in Miami County is receiving $300,000.00 at 0.50% for 20 years for the construction of 6,400 feet of waterline along State Route 48 to replace aging waterlines

Montgomery County is receiving $116,406.00 at 1.18% for 20 years for the construction of 3,600 feet of waterline along Spinning Road and Eastman Avenue to replace aging waterlines

Montgomery County is receiving $685,000.00 at 1.18% for 20 years for the construction of 3,500 feet of sanitary sewer along Terrace Villa Drive to increase conveyance capacity

The City of Springfield in Clark County is receiving $1,135,000.00 at 1.38% for 30 years for the construction of 320 water service lines throughout the City to replace aging waterlines

The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.

More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at owda.org.