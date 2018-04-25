Ohio voters get their say May 8

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio voters will head to the polls Tuesday, May 8 to choose not only who will run in November for governor but also to decide on many other issues.

When you go to vote you will be presented with a number of questions concerning funding for schools, cities, townships and county concerns. But first, where should you go?If you don’t know where your polling place is you can find by choosing your county from the map below.

Don’t see the map? You can find it by heading to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, choose your county and search by address.

Early voting is underway as well and you can go to your county Board of Elections Office and vote in person or request an absentee ballot, but you have to do so soon.