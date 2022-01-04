CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Valley Surgical Health will be partnering with Dayton-based Premier Health and Columbus-based OhioHealth.

This partnership is part of an ongoing commitment to expand access to care and keep care local in Clark County, according to the partners. This venture will join 35 physicians in sharing ownership of the multi-specialty hospital in Springfield.

“This partnership brings needed resources to successfully innovate in a changing health care landscape while allowing the doctors to maintain independence and focus on clinical excellence,” said Steve Eisentrager, President of Ohio Valley. “The Board was committed to selecting a partner who would continue to build on the success of Ohio Valley as a trusted healthcare partner in our local community.”

The partners said there are no immediate plans to adjust the services at Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital. They plan to identify opportunities to expand access to health care services in the Springfield region.

“Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital is widely known and respected across the region for its quality of care, and we are pleased to join with both this hospital and OhioHealth to build upon its strong reputation,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “This venture is in keeping with our strategic plan to expand access to care through partnerships with like-minded organizations. This helps to support Premier Health’s mission to improve the health of all communities that it serves.”

“We are excited to be partnering with two reputable institutions like Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Premier Health to expand access and keep care local in Clark County,” said Steve Markovich, MD, president and CEO of OhioHealth. “This is a unique opportunity for us to work collectively to strengthen Ohio Valley, enhance their current offerings and put them in a position for continued growth and success.”