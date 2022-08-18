KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Flowering orchids of all shapes and sizes will soon be on display at the second annual Ohio Valley Orchid Fest in Kettering.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Event and sale hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

There is a suggested $3 donation per person that will be donated to Flood Relief in Kentucky.

Orchids from over 14 states will include hundreds of award-winning flowering orchid plants arranged on display, along with pottery and other orchid-related items. The show is an American Orchid Society judged show which plants judged at both the local and international level. Members of all the societies will be on hand to answer questions about growing orchids.

Presentations on basic orchid culture are scheduled both days and will include information on watering, repotting and other cultural requirements to successfully grow the largest flowering plant family on Earth.

Local, regional and international vendors will offer orchids and tropical plants for sale. Also available for purchase will be pots and potting medium along with repotting help all weekend.

Two Internationally known speakers and authors, Mary Gerritsen and Ron Parsons will also present on Miniature Orchids and Madagascar, Paradise in Peril, an overview of orchids, flora and fauna from two expeditions to the island. Tickets for the speakers are available at the door.

The show is family friendly with all ages welcome to attend.

Food trucks will be on hand serving a variety of food. Several activities are available for kids including orchid origami and make yourself into an orchid photo stations.

The event is held by the Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Orchid Societies and the Mid America Orchid Congress.

More information on the Ohio Valley Orchid Fest can be found here.