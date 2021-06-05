Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival coming to Springboro this weekend

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival is hosting its 5th annual event this weekend in Springboro.

This year’s festival will feature the Native American flute and performers will include multi-national award-winners Douglas Blue Feather, Jack Flute Holland, Douglas Thunder Horse, Adam Riviere, Janice Sunflower, and Paul Nelson. The Miami Valley Flute Circle will also make an appearance.

The free, family-friendly event is open to the public and will host vendors, educational workshops, presentations, and food inspired by Native American culture.

The Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival will be held at Patricia Allyn Park located at 7266 State Route 48 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.