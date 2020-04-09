Ohio unemployment numbers continue to rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nationally, 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. For the week ending April 4, 2020, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 226,007 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor, which is the second straight week that more than 200,000 new claims were filed by Ohioans.

According to Roger Becker, a truck driver in Dayton, he’s considered to be essential personnel but because he doesn’t have the routes to run he’s now out of work.

“It’s definitely been a game-changer a little bit. I’m used to going to work. I’m used to working my 10 hour days and coming home at night,” Becker said.

He’s now in his third week of unemployment. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Becker is one of 226,000 people that recently filed for unemployment. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last three weeks was roughly 696,500.

“That’s nearly twice as many in 3 weeks as we had in all of 2019,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “ODJFS informed me this morning they have expanded their capacity by 20 times. In terms of personnel, they have more than one thousand people currently working to process these services and in the coming days are going to add an additional capacity to the website to continue to try to improve the way that they serve you,” he added.

Workers who lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus can enter the mass-layoff number 2000180 on their applications. However, if affected individuals have already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it. As a reminder, mass layoff notices are posted here.