DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New unemployment claims continue to rise in Ohio.

The Department of Jobs and Family Services recently reported the figures for unemployment claims from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25. In the report, it stated Ohioans filed 8,678 initial unemployment claims last week, which was 1,190 more than the previous week.

Of those, 2,182 have been flagged for more identity verification.

This is the third week in a row that new unemployment claims outnumbered the previous week. The unemployment rate in Ohio is less than the national average. Ohio’s labor participation rate is also down at 62% compared to the 62.7% national average.

Continued unemployment claims continue to trend down, with 38,514 continued unemployment claims last week. This was 449 fewer than the previous week.