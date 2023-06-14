DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of a vehicle was cited after allegedly going well over the speed limit on a Warren County highway.

A social media post by Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says a trooper from the Lebanon Post of OSP issued a citation to a driver after the driver was going 123 miles per hour on I-75 in Warren County. On this highway, the speed limit for all drivers is only 65 miles per hour.

“Since 2018, there have been over 2,800 speed-related crashes on Ohio roadways in Warren County,” OSP says.

In May, Hamilton OSP troopers stopped a vehicle and cited the driver in Liberty Twp. in Butler County for allegedly speeding. That driver in Butler County was driving on SR 129, when troopers say the driver was speeding at 115 miles per hour.

SR 129 is also a roadway that has a speed limit of 65 miles per hour for drivers.