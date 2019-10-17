Ohio “Tobacco 21” law goes into effect

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s smoking laws are changing Thursday.

The “Tobacco 21” law goes into effect, raising the age to buy tobacco and nicotine products from 18 to 21 years old.

Ohio is one of 18 states raising the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes, cigars, electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the law into effect in July. It also applies to rolling papers, filters and other smoking and vaping accessories.

Violations could lead to penalties for both the seller and buyer. State officials say it also will become illegal to give such products to someone under 21.

“We will be enforcing these laws,” Dr. Amy Acton from the Ohio Department of Health said. “We will be doing compliance checks and doing underage buys to make sure that people are protecting young people.”

We know this will save lives and that’s what this law is about.”

The governor and other supporters of the change say the new law is intended to help prevent children from becoming smokers.

Public health officials say the law will help reduce access to tobacco products for children and teens. Officials hope it will also curb the risk of nicotine addiction as those groups reach legal age.

“Now that the age has risen to 21, we want to make sure that adults are not providing cigarettes to youth,” Dan Suffoletto from Montgomery County Public Health said. “You need to be mindful of that and make sure that those products be it cigarettes or vape products are not getting into the hands of youth.”

National statistics have shown Ohio has one of the highest rates of adult smokers at just over 21%.

