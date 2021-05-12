Ohio to offer chance to win $1 million, free college tuition for those with COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced an end in sight for COVID-19 restrictions, but DeWine said Ohioans still need to get vaccinated, so the state’s offering big incentives to do it.

“It’s been a year, you’ve followed the protocols, you’ve done what we’ve asked you to do, you’ve bravely fought this virus, now our cases are down and we have a tested and proven weapon in this vaccine,” DeWine said.

All health orders will be lifted June 2, excluding for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“Is it a right or wrong move? We won’t know it until we get through it, but for me, it’s exciting, I think that it means we’re moving toward that end game, wherever that finish line may be for this,” Premiere Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen said.

However, DeWine said just because restrictions will be lifted in three weeks, doesn’t mean Ohioans can stop rolling up their sleeves.

“The danger of remaining unvaccinated is crystal clear, the virus is still here,” DeWine said.

To get more people in line for the vaccine, Ohio Department of Health will sponsor two lottery drawings.

Five adults 18 and older have a shot at winning $1 million for getting at least one dose of the vaccine.

Data will be pulled from the voter registration database and a portal will be set up for anyone not registered to vote.

Students age 12 to 17 will have their own lottery.

A portal will go live on May 18 for vaccinated students age 12 to 17 to register for a chance to win a full-ride to any Ohio college.

“It’s a little cherry on top, honestly the incentive is if you get the vaccine, you don’t have a bad outcome with COVID,” Dr. Allen said.

Both lotteries will have five drawings each, which will be drawn once a week over the course of five weeks.

All money for both lotteries comes from existing federal COVID-19 relief funds.