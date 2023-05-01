DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local teen has returned to the Miami Valley following a special trip to the White House.

7th grader Lucas Robinson, who is the son of Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Robinson of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, was chosen to visit the White House and decorate a suitcase for a Military Child Education Coalition presentation.

During the April 28 ceremony, Lucas stood alongside young people representing the other five military branches.

He said he felt nervous for the big opportunity but enjoyed the experience once he finally arrived. During his visit, he met first lady Jill Biden and received an exclusive tour of the White House.

Lucas told 2 NEWS about the meaning of the four flags on the front of his suitcase and how they connect with his family’s service to our country.

“I put four flags on there,” Lucas said. “The American flag, the British flag, the Space Force flag and the Army flag. The Space Force flag is the once my father is currently in, and the Army branch is the one my father used to be in. The American flag is to represent our country, and the England flag because I used to live in England.”

Lucas has lived in multiple different states due to his father’s service and said his favorite place was Alaska. He said he experienced things he thought he never would, like the seeing the aurora borealis.